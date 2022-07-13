Ondo commissioner resigns hours after she was redeployed by Akeredolu

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Akeredolu on Wednesday, announced a minor cabinet reshuffle, where the former Commissioner for Regional Integration and Diaspora, Mrs Bamidele Ademola Olateju, was redeployed to the Ministry of Information and Orientation.

Also, the former Commissioner for Physical and Urban Development, Mr Fatai Olotu Aburumaku, was redeployed to the Ministry of Water and Sanitation, while Adeyanju, who was the former Commissioner for Water and Sanitation, was redeployed to the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.

Adeyanju, in a copy of the letter tagged “Resignation of Appointment” made available to newsmen hours after the cabinet reshuffle, appreciated the governor for the opportunity to serve the people of Ondo state.

The letter directed to the governor Akeredolu reads, “I hereby resign my appointment as a Commissioner in Ondo State with immediate effect.

“My decision is predicated on a personal conviction to explore other endeavours outside politics for now.

“However, I am grateful to you for the golden opportunity given to me to contribute to the growth of our dear state, especially with the Kamomi Aketi Rural Water Supply.

“You gave me the platform and I am proud that I used it well for the good of humanity. Kamomi AKETI water scheme remains the joy of thousands of rural dwellers today.