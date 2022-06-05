RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ondo attack: We will hunt down assailants, make them pay — Akeredolu

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has assured residents of the state that the government would hunt down assailants that attacked and killed worshippers of St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo on Sunday.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Richard Olatunde, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, on Sunday in Akure.

“We are deeply saddened by the unprovoked attack and killing of innocent people of Owo, worshiping at the St. Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, on Sunday.

“The vile and satanic attack is a calculated assault on the peace-loving people of Owo Kingdom, who have enjoyed relative peace over the years.

“It is a black Sunday in Owo. Our hearts are heavy. Our peace and tranquility have been attacked by the enemies of the people. This is a personal loss, an attack on our dear state.

“I have spoken to the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Ondo, Most Reverend Jude Arogundade, who is presently on his way to Owo.

“Similarly, I have had to cut short my party’s national assignment in Abuja and visit Owo immediately,” he stated.

According to the governor, this is an unexpected development and I am shocked to say the least.

“Nevertheless, We shall commit every available resource to hunt down these assailants and make them pay.

“We shall never bow to the machinations of heartless elements in our resolves to rid our state of criminals,” he said.

The governor condoled with the people of Owo, especially families of victims of the attack.

“I commiserate with my people in Owo, particularly families of the those who lost their lives to this ugly and unfortunate attack.

“I extend my condolences to Olowo of Owo, Oba Gbadegesin Ogunoye as well as the Catholic Church,” he stated.

Akeredolu enjoined the people to be calm and be sensitive, asking them not to engage in any act that could complicate the crisis.

“I urge our people to remain calm and vigilant. Do not take laws into your hands.

”I have spoken to the heads of the security agencies. I have equally been assured that security operatives would be deployed to monitor and restore normalcy to Owo kingdom,” Akeredolu said.

