Ondo Assembly passes bill on Amotekun Corps

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Ondo State House of Assembly has passed a bill to amend the Ondo State Security Network Agency and Amotekun Corps law 2022.

Amotekun officers [OSSG]
The lawmakers unanimously also passed a bill for a law to provide for the establishment of the Ondo State Security Trust Fund and other.

The passage followed the submission of reports.

The Chairman House Committee on Security, Mr Ololade Gbegudu, submitted the report for consideration and approval and after thorough scrutiny by its committee, it subsequently

scaled through the third reading at the plenary.

Gbegudu said that sections 4, 5, 6, 14, 16 and 18 of the Principal law were amended.

The Majority Leader Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi then moved the motion for the bills to be passed and was seconded by Oluyede Feyide from Ose Local Government after the lawmakers had unanimously agreed in a voice vote.

Gbegudu said the bills would provide funds for special equipment, training and retraining of Amotekun personnel as well as foster an effective and enduring public private partnership for crime prevention, and eradication in Ondo State.

He added that it would provide for joint border patrols with neighbouring states under the leadership of the Amotekun State Commandant.

