Ondo Assembly confirms Akeredolu’s 2 Commissioner-nominees

The Ondo State House of Assembly has screened and confirmed the appointment of the two commissioner-nominees submitted to it by Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu.

The nominees were Mr Akinwumi Sowore and Prince Adeboboye Ologbese.

Presenting the report of the House Selection Committee at the plenary session on Wednesday, the Vice Chairman of the Committee, Samuel Aderoboye noted that the two nominees possessed the required experience and exposure to function as state commissioner.

Aderoboye said that the nominees were also physically and mentally stable to function as members of the state executive council.

After receiving the committee’s report, the House unanimously confirmed the nominees through voice vote.

The Speaker of the House, Bamidele Oleyelogun commended Akeredolu for making the right choice .

He advised the nominees to contribute their quota to the development of the state and the people.

Sowore, who spoke on behalf of the newly appointed commissioners, pledged their loyalty to the governor and the people of the state.

Oleyelogun also informed the House that over 44 amendment bills had been forwarded to the House by the National Assembly.

He said the bills would be committed to the Committee of the Whole House for proper scrutiny.

