Ondo Assembly begs striking doctors to resume work

The lawmakers while deliberating on the development on Thursday at plenary, expressed deep concern about the effects of the strike on the people.

The Speaker of the House, Bamidele Oleyelogun, noted that the industrial dispute had lasted for so long and there was need to put an end to it.

He called for a tripartite meeting which would involve medical personnel, the executive and the legislative arms with a view to fashion out an amicable solution to the lingering crisis.

Oleyelogun said that the strike had triggered mortality among patients who patronised quack doctors because they lacked the wherewithal to attend standard hospitals in view of the high charges.