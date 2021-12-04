RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Onaiyekan says Nigeria may split before 2023

Authors:

bayo wahab

The cleric says there is no reason why the spate of insecurity should continue like this till 2023.

Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, His Eminence John Cardinal Onaiyekan [dailypost]
Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, His Eminence John Cardinal Onaiyekan [dailypost]

Former Catholic Archbishop of Abuja Diocese, John Cardinal Onaiyekan has said that Nigeria may split before 2023 due to insecurity challenges and sad realities in the country.

Recommended articles

In an interview with Punch in Abuja, the cleric said Nigerian leaders would always want to remain in office even after their tenure because of “greed, wickedness and stupidity”.

He said, “There is no reason why the spate of insecurity should continue like this till 2023. There is no reason why we should not be able to finally settle this problem before the year 2022 is over.

“If it is not over, it means we have failed as a nation and the question will no longer be whether we can have election or not, but whether it makes sense even having an election because we don’t have a country; the matter is serious.

“As for the election, we are not even sure whether Nigeria will be one country or whether we would have an independent country. So, those are issues we must face now. As for holding election, it is not a big deal really. Election is a normal practice and in a democratic environment, if the environment is really democratic and peaceful, the election will come by its own.

The cleric also identified the unwillingness of incumbent governments to conduct free and fair elections as one of the obstacles that threaten democracy in Nigeria.

Authors:

bayo wahab bayo wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Onaiyekan says Nigeria may split before 2023

Onaiyekan says Nigeria may split before 2023

Nigeria-Britain Association's annual lecture highlights critical role of Nigeria's Diaspora in socio-economic development

Nigeria-Britain Association's annual lecture highlights critical role of Nigeria's Diaspora in socio-economic development

COVID: NCDC announces 197 infections, 2 deaths as Omicron variant hits 38 countries

COVID: NCDC announces 197 infections, 2 deaths as Omicron variant hits 38 countries

WHO advises countries to prepare for likely spread of Omicron

WHO advises countries to prepare for likely spread of Omicron

FG approves COVID-19 booster shots amid Omicron variant

FG approves COVID-19 booster shots amid Omicron variant

Falana faults review of Lagos #EndSARS panel’s findings

Falana faults review of Lagos #EndSARS panel’s findings

Dowen College: Atiku demands justice for Sylvester

Dowen College: Atiku demands justice for Sylvester

Gov Ayade of Cross River won't join southern governors to ban open grazing

Gov Ayade of Cross River won't join southern governors to ban open grazing

44 people die of COVID-19 in Akwa Ibom – Official

44 people die of COVID-19 in Akwa Ibom – Official

Trending

Canada adds Nigeria to travel ban list over Omicron COVID-19 variant panic

Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau [Business Insider]

Keyamo says Lagos judicial panel on Lekki shooting was illegal

Festus Keyamo is Minister of State for Labour and Employment (Instagram: @Festuskeyamo70)

Lai Mohammed accuses IPOB of beheading 2 kidnapped policemen

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [BBC via Getty Images]

Falz shuns Sanwo-Olu's 'walk of peace,' says it's a disrespectful joke

Runtown and Falz (middle) joined the protest in Lagos (Guardian)