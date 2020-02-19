On February 14, 2020, the ANISZA Foundation & Gallery held an event to commemorate Valentine's Day by using recyclable wastes to build a love park.

"ANISZA invited the youths in its host community here in Abuja, the centre of unity, to come together regardless of religion, ethnic group or social class to build a love park which they have chosen to call 'the ANISZA Love Park' using recyclable wastes," said Novo Isioro who is founder and curator of the ANISZA Gallery.

Jude Idada, Founding Partners of the Creators Lab, Enare Ejim, Ochiwu Fidel and Meshach Jonathan, Members of Aspirer Thespians, alongside other young Nigerians at the ANISZA's LOVE PARK event on Valentine's Day in Abuja, February 14th 2020

According to Isioro "the idea for the use of wastes and building together is simple, it is a way of reusing past experiences, hurts and even social differences to our advantage."

She added that no Nigerian "experience" however unsavoury "should be discarded, instead, they should be brought to the table in truth so all especially the youths can begin to explore them in truth and ways they can be used for the benefit of all.

"We have come to a time when the youths of Nigeria can no longer stand in angry fists raised and perpetually blame a system of dysfunction for a legacy of abnormalities and misappropriation of power, instead, we can assume responsibilities for expediting a cure, solution to a crisis that we did not create but refuse to remain a victim of."

ANISZA is a not for profit organisation which aims to educate young Nigerians about their country's history by using compelling photography and other tools.

The Foundation also believes that by illustrating an understanding of the Nigerian journey especially among the younger ones, it can advance the cause of peace and unity "in our communities and country. "