On piracy, Gov Okowa calls on Navy to strenghten operational capacity

Okowa made the call when he received the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo and his delegation at Government House, Asaba last week.

The governor said he is impressed with the operational performance index of naval personnel in the state.

He also affirmed that with sustained surveillance and peace, Delta as a coastal state, will increase its contribution in crude oil production to the national treasury.

"I welcome you to Delta State. I want to thank you also for this visit. There is no doubt that Delta State is a very important coastal state, particularly because it is a major producer of crude oil in our nation.

"I want to thank the Navy for the effort they have put in consistently in helping to secure our state and even working with other sister security agencies in securing even our lands.

"So, we want to appreciate you for the good work you are doing in the state. We are aware that you work with a lot of our people who assist in area of intelligence in being able to carry out your various surveillance activities.

"We are also grateful to the officers you have sent to us. They have been quite helpful and committed to their works both on land and in waters," the governor said.

He assured the Chief of Naval Staff that his administration will continue to assist in making the job of naval personnel easier.