On NITDA bill and Kashifu’s integrity [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Abdullahi early in the year disclosed that to keep up with the pace of innovation that has swept the country, there should be a realignment of the Act with “tenets and ideals of the fourth industrial revolution” and Nigeria’s Digital Economy Policy.

He said the objectives of NITDA's Act has always been to create a regulatory framework for the development of the Nigerian information technology sector and digital economy, including promoting and implementing policies that support indigenous content, access to digital services, investments in the sector, adoption of emerging technology, innovation, research and development, including the rights of the citizens and national interest.

While the contents of the bill are yet to be made public, it is curious that some operators have raised concerns about some provisions of the proposed act which require technology companies operating in Nigeria to get a license, pay pre-tax profit levies, and that NITDA will be able to sanction whoever (person or company) that operates contrary to the new Act’s provisions.

I wonder why operators should be afraid of provisions that will protect the sector.

Meanwhile, one cannot be economical with the fact that Mallam Abdullahi is a revolutionary.

In just two years as Director General of the NITDA, the story of the agency is not the same again.

He has been steadily building upon the foundation laid by previous occupants of NITDA as its fifth DG, coming after Dr. Isa Ali Pantami who is now the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy.

Without gainsaying, Abdullahi has been driving the agency to fulfil its core mandates in consonance with the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) of the federal government.

A renowned technology expert, Abdullahi assumed office as DG after officially joining the agency in 2017, climbing into the position with over 15 years of experience in IT operations and business transformation, with professional certifications in networking, telecommunications, service management and solutions design.

Abdullahi is a Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) trained strategist and the first Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert (CCIE) in Nigeria’s public sector.

He also undertook leadership and management courses at Harvard University in the USA, University of Cambridge in the U.K. and IMD Business School in Switzerland.

Prior to joining NITDA, he assumed various positions in technology engineering at the Galaxy Backbone and later went on to work as Technology Architect at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in 2014.

While working in the CBN, Abdullahi also doubled as Technical Assistant to the then DG at NITDA, Pantami.

Since assuming office two years ago, according to a seasoned technology journalist, Inyene Ibanga, Abdullahi has seen to the development and expansion of the tech ecosystem into communities, schools, and innovation driven enterprises (IDEs), thereby providing opportunity for various sectors of the economy to leverage technology to transform business models, enhance productivity and efficiency, while also creating jobs and wealth for operators.

The recent introduction of the Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan (SRAP) 2021 – 2024 stands out as one of the landmark achievements of NITDA under the leadership of the current D.G.

Another programme initiated towards the actualisation of the federal government Digital Nigeria project is the recent commencement of the National Public Key Infrastructure (NPKI) for Root Certification Authority (RCA) for Country Signing Certification Authority (CSCA) and Country Verification Certification Authority (CVCA) of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In a nutshell, the national PKI will guarantee secure communication for all online services, provide security against unauthorised access and disclosure of stored information by addressing the fundamentals of cyber security – confidentiality, integrity, authentication, and non-repudiation.

The PKI will surely enhance e-government and digital economy transformations through secure data exchanges and authentication for electronic transactions protection by the banking sector and its regulator, the CBN.

Also worthy of note is that in the last two years, NITDA has launched several programmes, such as the Nigeria Digital Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Startup Policy (NDIESP), NITDA Digital Innovation Entrepreneurship Centre, and the state-of-the-art Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (NCAIR).

For the records, the National Digital Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Startup Policy (NDISEP) is made up of five priority areas, namely, Advancing Human Capital, Unlocking Access to Capital, Enabling Infrastructure, Boosting Demand, and Promoting Innovative Entrepreneurship.

The policy, among other things, is formulated to achieve a digital innovation and entrepreneurship driven nation that will become a norm for improvement in the areas of digital technologies.

Despite the pandemic, the agency delivered digital skills and literacy to over 25,000 Nigerians in 2020, distributed over 2,000 laptops in driving this computer literacy, and tracked 6,386 new jobs and roles created through its interventions.

From the foregoing, within two years of Abdullahi’s foresight and guidance, with the support and endorsement of Dr. Pantami, NITDA is not leaving anything to chance in its determination to drive Nigeria towards a digital world as it relentlessly explores the use and adoption of Blockchain Technology, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotics, data management and strategy for adoption into the digital economy.

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices.

