Engr Oluremi Omowaiye, who is the Commissioner for Works in Osun State, has said that apart from the continuation of the legacy projects of the immediate past administration, Governor Gboyega Oyetola has done a lot to ensure rapid economic development of the state.

“In the last 18 months, the Oyetola administration in Osun has touched many aspects of the infrastructure needs of the people. Despite the lack of funds, we have progressed on the level of development we met," OsunMediaHub quotes Omowaiye as saying.

Omowaiye added that for the Oyetola dispensation, the goal is to attract meaningful and people-oriented infrastructure to every part of the state.

The commissioner said as soon as Oyetola settled down to work, he revitalized 332 Primary Healthcare Centers through the $21 million support from the Saving One Million lives programme.

The health infrastructure initiative was extended to the then-moribund General Hospital, Ejigbo and the construction of the 150-bed and 50 doctors quarters at the state specialist hospital, Asubiaro, Osogbo, he said.

Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun [Twitter/@GboyegaOyetola]

“So far, about 70% of our newly refurbished and revitalized PHC’s are ready. Some of them have been commissioned, while others await Mr. Governor’s inauguration. Very soon, the rest will be completed,” Omowaiye promised.

The needs assessment report mapped out roads, especially in the Osun west senatorial district, for rehabilitation.

Omowaiye said roads in Ede to Ejigbo, Iwo, Ara, Awo, Ido-Osun, Masifa, Sekona, Ofatedo, Ile-Ogbo, Kuta, Oluponna among others, are wearing new looks due to the drastic and concerted efforts of government to turn around the economies of the affected communities, towns and villages.

According to Omowaiye; “When we got in, one of the areas that was lagging behind in terms of road infrastructure was the west senatorial district. Most of the roads were either in bad shape, not motorable or inaccessible. With our priority needs assessment data, we set to work.

“As of June 2020, we have completed a number of roads there. We are also looking at major roads like the Ede to Ejigbo, Ejigbo to Iwo, Osogbo to Ejigbo, Osogbo to Iwo and other notable ones. We are working on these roads and Mr. Governor’s commitment to them is unshaken.”

He also added that the Osun state government recently completed the Alekuwodo inner township road.

The road, which links all communities in the axis, was in such a bad shape before the intervention.

“Residents of the area were full of gratitude to us. They’ve not had their road touched in years. It was carnival-like when we got there. Same thing occurred when we were in Ede. The people are happy and they can heave a huge sigh of relief," he said.

In the next couple of months, the state government will commence the construction of 10 township roads across the state, while efforts are on to do more in line with available resources, he said.

“We are willing to do more. The infrastructure deficit met by the last administration was huge.

"It did its best while we are building on what was done. What the Oyetola administration is doing is to focus on the areas that were not touched, with a view to doing much more. We have done more with less and great quality.

“We are threading the path of continuity and sustainability. Do not also forget that we are also working on the major roads started by the Rauf Aregbesola administration.

"We are continuing work on them and we will ensure their completion because they add value to the economic potentials of the state," Omowaiye said.