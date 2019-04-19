Brand and social media influencer, Mr. Japheth Omojuwa, has tendered an unreserved apology to Dr. Collins Orhorhoro, "for the injurious damage his lawyers claim he has suffered due to posts on social media".

A couple of days ago, Omojuwa posted tweets and made Instagram posts that called attention to the case of one Mrs. Ese Obakpomedia, who had reportedly been abandoned at a Delta State hospital.

However, matters took an unexpected, new twist when lawyers to one of the doctors at the hospital claimed that Omojuwa’s posts caused their client Dr. Orhorhoro some serious damage.

Omojuwa was slammed with allegations bordering on defamation and spread of false narratives against their client, by the lawyers.

However, in his response, Omojuwa issued a letter of apology stating that he would rather make peace than go to court, because while he sought to call attention to the patient's predicament, it was never his intention to cause any harm whatsoever.

Omojuwa's letter is reproduced below, unedited:

17th April, 2019.

I received an email from one BroadRidge Legal Practitioners & Notary Public operating from Maryland Lagos, lawyers to Dr. Collins Orhorhoro, demanding for an unreserved and unconditional apology from me, in reference to my tweets and Instagram posts that brought attention to Mrs. Elizabeth Obakpomedia, a patient at the Delta State University Teaching Hospital.

Having been reached by Mr. Ese Obakpomedia, who reported to me, via Instagram, that his mother was in critical condition at the hospital, I went ahead to bring attention to Mrs. Obakpomedia, with several other platforms amplifying my posts on their pages, as is often the case when I post about such humanitarian and other issues.

As soon as it was established that the State Government and the Hospital management had taken up the patient’s case, I deleted my posts. The letter from Dr. Collins Orhorhoro’s lawyers indicate that the surgeon consultant has been of immense service to our country, Nigeria and Delta State. I understand that he was at a time, if not at the moment, the only neurosurgeon in Delta State.

The letter also claimed that my posts and their subsequent amplification have caused injurious damage to the surgeon. While I do not mind a legal battle, I do not see sense in engaging in a needless one. Because my tweet never intended to hurt anyone in anyway, I am inclined to apologize to the surgeon general, Dr. Collins Orhorhoro for the injurious damage his lawyers claim he has suffered due to the posts on social media.

I chose not to consult my own lawyers before issuing this apology because I do not need legal expertise to apologize to someone who claims that my efforts mentioned above, came at a cost to them. It’s the Rotarian way here.

On this note, I hereby issue this unreserved apology to Dr. Collins Orhorhoro and everyone associated with him, for whatever my Instagram and Twitter posts and their subsequent amplification by other social media users might have caused him.

Since 2012, my work on social media has helped to raise over $400,000 for terminally ill but indigent citizens, working with my friends online and offline, we have helped to bring attention to issues that otherwise were abandoned or forgotten by those who ought to do their jobs.

We have helped needy students pay for their school fees, home and abroad. I intend to make it clear here that I will continue to be at the forefront of these interventions for our fellow citizens and other Africans. This incident will not negatively impact on that, except to make me do things better, by looking to clarify all sides, even in matters that require some urgency to save a life. I do not think it is impossible to do these without hurting people of goodwill, like Dr. Collins Orhorhoro’s lawyer’s letter clearly indicates he is.

This for me is about helping to nurture a better and safer internet, as my upcoming book, Digital, The New Code of Wealth will espouse at length.

This is, JJ. Omojuwa

About Omojuwa

Omojuwa has used his online influence to advocate and intervene in several humanitarian causes through the years.

He has since 2012, raised about $400, 000 in cash to help less privileged and terminally ill Nigerians across the country.

Omojuwa is a public speaker, socio-economic, political commentator and social media expert.

He has written columns for and appeared on The Punch newspaper, Leadership newspaper and Sahara Reporters.

Omojuwa’s articles have also appeared on CNN, ThisDay and other platforms across the continent, where he uses his brand as a bully pulpit to draw attention to socio-economic issues plaguing his country.