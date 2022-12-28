ADVERTISEMENT
Omobolanle Raheem: Buhari condemns police brutality in Lagos

Ima Elijah

Buhari has condemned the senseless killing of a member of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Omobolanle Raheem...

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the senseless killing of a member of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Omobolanle Raheem, who was shot in Lagos by policemen on Christmas Day.

What the president said: Buhari said on Monday, December 26, 2022, night that he was deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the brutal killing. He directed the police authorities to take “the strongest possible action” against the culprits, who were already held in detention.

According to a statement issued yesterday by his spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, the president described the incident as a stark reminder of the recurring mishandling of weapons and a wakeup call to law enforcement agencies, including the police, to ensure the full implementation of reforms instituted by the administration on the subject of weapons handling as well as the protection of the rights of citizens.

“In this hour of grief, the nation stands in solidarity with the bereaved family and the NBA. I assure that justice will be done in this case,” the president said.

Lagos governor throws in his 2 cents: Similarly, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, reinforced his stance on justice for the family of the deceased, as he sent a delegation yesterday to console the family at their home in Ajah.

We have the permission of Mr. Governor to tell you that justice will be done in this matter,” Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyo Onigbanjo, told the family of the shot lawyer. Onigbanjo added, “The matter will be charged to court as soon as the police send us the case file. I will be leading the prosecution to show the seriousness the government attaches to this matter.”

According to a statement, Special Adviser Tubosun Alake said the governor urged the family to take heart. He prayed that the Almighty would console the family.

Ima Elijah
