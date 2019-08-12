The Deputy President of the Senate, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege has expressed felicitations with the Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Sen. Solomon Adeola (APC Lagos) on his 50th birthday.

Omo-Agege also applauded the recent appointments of Mr. Adeniyi Adesina and Mr. Iheanacho Nwosu as editors of The Nation and The Sun newspapers respectively.

Mr Yomi Odunuga, his Special Adviser on Media, made these known in a statement in Abuja on Sunday.

On Adeola, Omo-Agege said, “Over the years, you have remained a populist grassroots politician and philanthropist, utilising your professional capacity, life experiences and resources for the betterment of your people.”

He also prayed for God to grant him long life, peace, good health and enduring prosperity.

While applauding the management of The Nation Newspapers for appointing its former News Editor, Mr. Adeniyi Adesina as its Editor (Daily), he noted that the antecedents of Adesina speak well of his capacity.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Adesina was the Chief Press Secretary to the governor of Osun until recently when he assumed duty as The Nation’s Editor (Daily) on August 4.

Of Adesina, he said, “Your elevation to that lofty position attests to the testimonials given by many of your colleagues on your antecedents as a conscientious and thorough professional.

“It is therefore easy to applaud the decision of the board and management of Vintage Press Limited in this regard.”

In his congratulatory letter to the new Editor (Daily) of “The Sun” newspapers, Mr. Iheanacho Nwosu, Omo-Agege expressed his wish for the new editor and his newspaper to continue recording much success.

“Right from its very first day on the streets, your newspaper established its closeness to the heartbeat of the Nigerian masses and it has continued to play a significant role in our democracy.

“Considering your antecedent for hard work and effectiveness, I have no doubt that you will not only continue a tradition of excellence but lift the newspaper to greater heights as well,” the Deputy Senate President said.