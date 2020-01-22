As part of efforts to revive sports activities at the grassroots and discover new talents, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has donated some sport equipment to St. Peters Clervers College, Aghalokpe, Delta State.

Speaking at the presentation of the equipment, Senator Omo-Agege expressed optimism that the move would encourage sports activities at the grassroots, adding that the essence of the intervention is to promote grassroots sports development in the country.

The Senator also assured that the intervention will get to more schools across Delta Central Senatorial District.

Represented by his Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Sports and Youth Development, Azania Omo-Agege, the lawmaker charged the school’s management to ensure the safety and proper management of the equipment as well as utilizing them for the main purpose they were donated.

According to him, he understands the place of sports in the overall development of our youths and its overall impact on society.

He was upbeat that the intervention programme will lead to the discovery of new talents in sports and produce the likes of Stephen Keshi (of blessed memory), Blessing Okagbare, Mercy Akide, Raymond Ekevwo, Usheoritse Itsekiri among others.

Some of the equipment include jerseys for several sports, track suits, badminton equipment, hand ball and athletics equipment among others.

"It is mostly unrecognised in this part of the world that one of the major avenues for both physical development and youth empowerment is through the development of Sports. Sports represent an untapped fortune that has been seriously neglected by various governments and communities in Nigeria and Africa at large," he said.

"The Department of Youths and Sports Development in the office of the Deputy President of the Senate is in top gear to empower youths all over Nigeria and especially from the Delta Central Senatorial District.

"The Office has perfected ways to bring out the talents of our youths and galvanize them towards international glory, winning laurels and securing their future.

"The Office is particularly investing significant effort in the discovery of boxing talents across the South-South region to empower, towards fulfilling their potentials in sports".

Receiving the equipment, the Principal of the school, Reverend Chris Ogaga, appreciated Senator Omo-Agege for the provision of the sports equipment to the institution.