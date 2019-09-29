Deputy President of the Senate Ovie Omo-Agege has called on pharmacists in the country to intensify efforts on research for the development of local drugs to fight diabetes.

He also advise them to produce local drugs for other forms of endocrine and metabolic disorders.

Yomi Odunuga, his Adviser on Media in a statement in Abuja said Omo-Agege made the call when he spoke at the 2019 Annual Conference of the Endocrine and Metabolism Society of Nigeria.

He said that the development of local drugs would also help boost the economy by creating jobs for citizens and save the country huge sums of money spent on importing foreign drugs.

Omo- Agege, represented by his Chief of Staff, Dr Otive Igbuzor spoke on “The Role of Education in Preventing Diabetes Complications.”

He expressed concern over the frightening statistics of more than four million Nigerians suffering from the disease.

According to him, considering the huge health implications of the ailment on the nation’s economy, it has become pertinent for the society to come up with revolutionary reforms that will change the narrative and reduce the menace of the disease.

He stressed the need for strong diabetic education advocacy by individuals, institutions, public and private sectors to stem the tide of the ailment in the country.

The lawmaker expressed the willingness of the 9th Senate to look at requisite laws that would help the people on the need for healthy life habits.

He called on Nigerian pharmacists to make the best use of the abundance of natural plants that nature had bestowed on the nation and come up with medicinal brands.

He noted that enlightenment would help cover the most mileage in the war against diabetes mellitus.