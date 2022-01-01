Omisore pays N3.3m to free 88 patients from Ile-Ife hospital

Prof. Victor Adetiloye, Chief Medical Director, OAUTHC, made the disclosure during Omisore’s philanthropic gestures in Ile-Ife on New Year’s Day.

Speaking at the event, Omisore said: “God in His Infinite Mercies enabled me to do what I am doing because many have the wherewithal but are not considering giving back to the needy.

“We read it in the Bible that David wanted to build House for God but it was Solomon who eventually did it.

“As little as N1,000, N2,000, N3,000, N5,000, it goes a long way to assist many who are in need at any point in time.

“I thank God that when I was privileged to appropriate; I do not forget my homestead and I appreciates the great work done by Chief Medical Director, Director of Administration.

“And other management board of the hospital because they judiciously utilized the fund appropriated for the hospitals because some CMD’s are cooling off their feet in EFCC facilities now through misappropriation of funds,” Omisore stated.

Speaking on the uniqueness of the event, Adetiloye said “this is 19th edition of what Sen. Iyiola Omisore is doing and he spent huge amount of money yearly on this event.”

The CMD added that Omisore had touched many homes because patients that were freed came from all 36 states of the country.

In his remarks, Jamiu Olawumi, Special Adviser on Education to Osun State Governor, said hospitals were not tourist attractions but conditions brought the people there.

Dignitaries at the event included Alhaji Jelili Adesiyan, former Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Bashiru Awotorebo, former Minister of State for Water Resources and Folorunso Oladoyin, Osūn State Commissioner for Education.