The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, has finally accepted to abide by the suspension given to him by the Osun State Traditional Rulers’ Council.

Recall that the council in meeting presided over by Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, suspended Oba Akanbi for a period of six months.

Akanbi was suspended for assaulting his fellow monarch, Oba Dhikrulahi Akinropo, Agbowu of Ogbaagbaa, during a peace meeting convened by the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), Zone 11 to resolve a land dispute between the monarchs.

Akinropo reportedly landed in hospital after being attacked by the Oluwo.

Reacting to the suspension, the Oluwo stated that the council only recommended his suspension from the council meetings and activities because of his flashy lifestyle.

He stated, “Oba (Dr) Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi Telu is the one and only Oluwo of Iwoland. He was never suspended as Oluwo of Iwoland.

"Osun State Traditional Council has only recommended his suspension from the council meetings and activities for six months on the guise that his conduct (been too flashy,stylish, human rights defender and swagging) and that is even subject to Governors approval. This clarification is important for public notice!”

In what seems to be a u-turn, Akanbi said he has accepted the decision of the Osun council to suspend him.

“The Oluwo-in-Council regrets the unfortunate incident that transpired between the Agbowu of Ogbaagbaa and Oluwo of Iwo last week.

“We will like to put it on record that the Oluwo did not at any time assault the Agbowu or any other Oba for that matter. However, we respect the decision of the Osun State Council of Obas to suspend the Oluwo from the Council of Oba’s meetings. Although the suspension was harsh and undeserved, the Oluwo will abide by it," The Nation quoted him as saying.

The Iwo monarch however expressed gratitude to the Osun Council of Obas, and the leadership of the Ooni of Ife.