Oluwo denies demanding N20m from Gov Oyetola to marry Kano princess

The monarch says he did not write any letter to the governor.

Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi. (Punch)
Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, the Oluwo of Iwo has denied writing Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State to solicit support for a proposed wedding in Kano State.

In a letter that has gone viral on the internet, the monarch purportedly solicited money for the wedding.

The letter dated February 8, 2022, and addressed to Oyetola was received by the office of Special Adviser to the governor on Chieftaincy Affairs.

The letter reads in part: “I have the instruction of the His Imperial Majesty, Oba (Dr.) Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, the Oluwo of Iwo, to notify you of Oluwo’s decision to marry a princess from Kano Emirate, to be precise, Ado Bayero Dynasty.

“I wish to remind your Excellency that this kind of royal wedding within two notable traditional institutions in Nigeria will require huge expenses, which necessitate the support of the state government financially, even logistically.”

Reacting to this, the Press Secretary to Oluwo, Alli Ibraheem, said the palace did not author any letter.

“We didn’t author any letter. The letterhead you saw is not the one used by Oluwo. Moreso, if Baba will write government, it will carry his signature.” Ibraheem said.

The monarch’s marriage to Ms. Chanel Chin, a Jamaican crashed in December 2019.

