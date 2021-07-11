Oluwo advises Sunday Igboho, says those using him to make money will push him to death

Oluwo while reacting to Olayomi Koiki, Igboho’s spokesperson’s response to his earlier appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari on behalf of the wanted agitator, said Igboho should speak for himself.

Following Oluwo’s letter to Buhari, Koiki had said he was not aware of any contact lately between the monarch and Igboho.

He also said the news that Igboho visited the monarch recently is not true.

Reacting, Oluwo, who begged President Buhari to forgive Igboho in a recent letter to the president asked the Yoruba Nation agitator not to say anything against the government.

Sunday Igboho is a Yoruba Nation enforcer (Guardian) Pulse Nigeria

He said Igboho, who has gone underground since the DSS declared him wanted is now running like a fugitive and has no one to come to his aide.

The monarch added that those that are pushing him would all run away and leave him to solve his problems.

Oluwo said, “Sunday Igboho does not deal with some of those people who say they are speaking for him. Why didn’t you ask them when they spoke with Igboho?

“It is unfortunate that the majority of them are pushing him. They will just continue to push him until they kill him.

“To the extent that the DSS could claim responsibility that they attacked his house. They (DSS), said: ‘We went to Igboho’s house and we killed two people.’

“I think they just want to push him into trouble. Even before the current agitations, he was not poor. He was only misinformed and he has realised this.

“Did you hear anything from his mouth? Did you hear his voice disputing what I said?

“Government is beyond what they are seeing, what they are saying. Let them come out with where Igboho said this or that. Let them produce Igboho’s recording.

“I would advise Igboho not to say anything against the government. He should have his life to protect. He should keep quiet till we solve the present problem.

“Those people pushing him cannot do anything for him, rather when he gets into trouble, they will all run away and leave him to solve his problems.

“They have pushed him into trouble. He has a house, and he can’t go there.

“His wife is in trouble. His people are in a problem. His family members are in trouble.

“He is now running like a fugitive. He has been declared wanted. His passport has been seized.

“Those people pushing him, why can’t they come to the street and continue from where he stopped?

It would be recalled that the DSS declared Igboho wanted after raiding his Ibadan residence last week.