Oluremi Tinubu visits Imo, rallies support for Uzodimma's re-election

She urged the women to support their governor’s bid for a second term in the November governorship election.

“We are strongest when we stand together; let us commit ourselves to a future where every woman’s voice is heard.

“Every woman’s contributions must be valued. I am proud to tell you that every woman’s dreams are within reach,” she said.

The first lady reiterated the commitment of the Federal Government to making Nigeria a prosperous nation that its citizens would be proud of.

In her remarks, Mrs Uzodimma, the host and wife of the governor, called on women to clamour for peace and unity across board.

She emphasised that the Uzodimma-led administration would continue to prioritise the welfare and well-being of women.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that an excited Governor Uzodinma re-echoed his wife’s stance on women’s empowerment and development.