APC diverting SIP funds for Buhari’s re-election, says PDP Senator

Trouble began when a PDP Senator accused the APC-led government of diverting funds meant for all Nigerians for Buhari's re-election in 2019.

The Nigerian Senate after close of plenary. play Senators disagree over alleged diversion of SIP funds for Buhari's re-election. (nigerian)

There was a mild drama on the floor of the Senate on Wednesday, November 7, 2018, as a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker accused the federal government of diverting funds for the Social Intervention Programme (SIP) for President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election in 2019.

In a point of order raised at plenary, Senate Minority Leader, Biodun Olujimi expressed concerns over the “politicization” over the SIP funds which was set aside for all Nigerians.

Olujimi alleged that beneficiaries of the SIP were required to provide details of the Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) on an “I stand with Buhari” forms.

“Right now the funds are being used for political reasons and they are being dispensed and given freely to those people who can bring out their PVCs and signed several copies of issuance and the forms are with me,” Olujimi said.

“One of the forms is here is here with me and it is being disbursed by the special intervention body. They are using the fund that is meant for This one has 'I stand with Buhari' and it has a place where your PVC will be written, with your gender and an attachment from the bank where the funds will be paid into.

“There is no greater corruption than people using our collective purse to maintain a political party,” she stated.

ALSO READ: DSS interrogates Oshiomhole over APC primaries, pressures him to resign

Olujimi called for an investigation into the matter; a prayer which Senate President Bukola Saraki granted after it was put to a voice vote.

This was followed loud arguments between both APC and PDP lawmakers which lasted well over ten minutes.

In a swift reaction, Senate Leader Ahmed Lawan, dismissed the claims adding that the social intervention programme of the Buhari administration “has been successful in all ramification”.

