In a statement issued by his spokesman, Mr Adeola Oloko, in Ibadan on Friday, the monarch said the installation was only a matter of time.

The monarch was quoted as giving the assurance while receiving chiefs from the Iyalode line at his Popoyemoja palace in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the chiefs had visited the monarch to ascertain when the new Iyalode would be installed.

NAN also reports that the Iyalode stool of Ibadanland had since Dec. 8, 2018 been vacant following the demise of the former occupant, High Chief Aminat Abiodun.

Adetunji said there was no doubt that following the demise of the former occupant and the 41-day mandatory mourning period, Oyekanmi, the Otun Iyalode, was automatically the next Iyalode of Ibadanland.

Everybody knows that our chieftaincy system in Ibadan is based on promotion.

Even Gov. Abiola Ajimobi has repeatedly acknowledged the beauty of Ibadan chieftaincy system as ordered.

The system allows the most senior on the line to automatically qualify for the top job.

The governor took pride in the orderly arrangement of our chieftaincy system when the wife of the president, Hajia Aisha Buhari, visited in 2016, he said.

He said that the installation of Oyekanmi as Iyalode was a fait accompli since none on the Iyalode line or elsewhere had challenged her seniority or questioned her integrity or state of mind.

The monarch explained that the procedure for appointing Iyalode was similar to that of the Olubadan.

The appointment of Iyalode is in consonance with Ibadan Chieftaincy Declaration of 1957.

The kingmakers, who are the High Chiefs, have been duly informed by the Secretary to the Olubadan-in-Council and there is some progress.

I have signed along with another High Chief and we are waiting for the other High Chiefs to sign also.

To speed it up, the vacancies that exist in the Balogun line notwithstanding the chieftaincy crisis has been added to it.

The next stage is to formally inform His Excellency, the Oyo State Governor. And, Im proud to say that our governor will expedite action on the matter when it gets to his table, he said.

In their response, the visiting chiefs in the Iyalode line commended the monarch for the peace and progress of Ibadanland under his reign.

They expressed satisfaction that their fears had been allayed following the elaborate explanation by the monarch.

The chiefs noted that the Iyalode line was the tripod on which Ibadan Chieftaincy System rests after the Egbe Agba and Balogun lines.