Olu of Warri, Vusi Thembekwayo, others to grace 14th African Achievers Awards

Nurudeen Shotayo

The awards have gained international recognition, celebrating achievements that contribute to Africa's development and its global standing.

The prestigious event will take place on July 13, 2024 at the House of Parliament, UK, to honor individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to the development and progress of Africa.

Hosted by Baroness Verma, Member of the House of Lords, UK, this year's edition is themed: "Empowering Africa: Honoring Excellence in Leadership and Innovation".

The 2024 AAA aims to highlight and celebrate the remarkable achievements of Africans who are driving positive change across various sectors, including business, politics, education, and social development.

HRH Olori Atuwatse III, Queen Consort of Warri Kingdom, will share insights on leadership and the future of Africa with her keynote address: "Reimagining Africa: Sustainability as a Pathway to a New Global Image," while Dr. Susan Fajana-Thomas, Chair of AAA Board, Cabinet Member for Community Safety and Regulatory Services and former Mayor of London Borough of Hackney, UK, will lead a remarkable opening.

The event will feature several award categories, including African Business Leader of the Year, Outstanding Educational Institution, Lifetime Achievement Award, Excellence in Innovation and Technology, Community Development Champion.

Awardees will include: Ogiame Atuwatse III, CFR, the 21st Olu of Warri, Nigeria; Vusi Thembekwayo, founder/CEO MyGrowthFund Venture Partners, South Africa, and Caleb Mutfwang, Governor of Plateau State, Nigeria.

Others include: Abena Opong-Asare, Minister for Implementation, United Kingdom; Sam Shivute, Chairman Namibia Revenue Agency (NamRA) and Hon. Robert Muchintha Chabinga, Member of Parliament for Mafinga Constituency, Zambia.

Renowned African artists and performers will entertain attendees, showcasing the continent's rich cultural heritage.

The event will provide a platform for attendees to network with industry leaders, policymakers, and influencers from across Africa.

Founded in 2011, the African Achievers Awards aim to inspire and motivate individuals and organisations to strive for excellence and make a positive impact on the continent.

"We are thrilled to host the 14th African Achievers Awards and celebrate the incredible accomplishments of Africans who are making a difference.

"This event is not just about recognizing excellence; it's about inspiring the next generation of leaders to continue the journey towards a prosperous and empowered Africa," Dr. Rex Idaminabo, Chief Executive of the African Achievers Awards said in a statement.

