Olu of Warri empowers residents with 1000 PoS machines

He urged the beneficiaries to make the best use of the PoS machines, assuring them of more empowerment in the nearest future.

“I pray that this will bring blessings to all the recipients and they will not waste it.

“God will give you the wisdom, creativity and ingenuity to know how to use it. It will bring positive changes to your lives.

“We are looking forward to seeing the prosperity that is coming into your lives and we will thank God for it,” he said.

The Regional Manager of Stanbic IBTC Bank, Mr Perebor Awoju, said that the bank was ready to key into the Olu’s vision to create value and impact on the lives of the people of Warri.

“As a Bank, we are aware that when an individual is financially stable, he can impact on his or her community positively.

“So what we are doing today is not just to empower a handful of people but we join the Olu and his wife (Olori) in this vision of upscaling the lives of every Warri indigene.

“We believe that with the required support in partnership, every indigene of this great kingdom can be that person they desire to be,” Awoju said.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr Gius Elvis, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that he never expected to be shortlisted for the empowerment.

“This is a day I will never forget in my life. I have been hearing of empowerment but I have never being opportuned to be selected.

“I thank the Olu and his wife for helping us to come out of poverty.