Olu of Warri coronation: Delta Police Command deploys 1000 personnel

The statement said the Commissioner of Police in Delta, CP Ari Ali, had directed the personnel to ensure watertight security before, during and after the ceremony.

“Two bomb squads have been deployed to report 48 hours before the coronation day to sweep the venue and ensure it is completely rendered safe.

“Two units of mobile police personnel and conventional police officers which included traffic personnel have also been deployed to beef up security.

“Therefore, mischief makers should steer clear as the command is more than ready to deal decisively with anybody who may try to cause any form of mischief during the coronation.

“All that is needed to be done to achieve a hitch-free ceremony has been put in place,” the statement said.