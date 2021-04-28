Oloyede explains why JAMB opened rogue centres because of cheating candidates

While monitoring the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) registration in Lagos on Wednesday, May 28, 2021, Oloyede said the centres were established to apprehend and disqualify cheating candidates.

He said, “We have seen parents pay someone to write exams. We disqualify the candidate when they are caught.

“To catch a rogue you may need to pretend that you are one too.

We also opened rogue centres where we asked them to pay N15,000 if they want their marks to be upgraded. Once you submit your number we will collect your N15000 and disqualify you.”

The JAMB Registrar also criticised schools that charge above N4,700 for the purchase and registration fee of UTME.

He advised prospective candidates not to pay more than N4,700 for the purchase and registration of UTME, adding that JAMB would deal with any CBT centre that charged more than N700.

Oloyede said, “JAMB is collecting N3,500 but most of these schools charge more. All these elites schools, that is what they do. We have informed the ministry. I will write again to the Federal Ministry of Education to sanction these schools.

“The president has already reduced the cost of UTME to N3500, N500 for a book and N700 for registration at CBT centres.

“We will discredit any CBT centre that collects more than N700.00.”

Meanwhile, JAMB has banned parents from coming to UTME centres with their children.