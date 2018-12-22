Adeoti made the call while receiving his Staff of Office as a first class monarch from Gov. Abdulfatah Ahmed in Omu-Aran, Irepodun Local Government Area on Saturday.

Adeoti was in September installed by the Olomu-In-Council, led by the Eesa of Omu-Aran, Chief Jide Adebayo, as the 27th Olomu of Omu-Aran at the palace in Omu-Aran.

Adeoti’s installation was sequel to his recent approval by the state government, being the kingmakers’ nominee to occupy the vacant stool following the death of Oba Charles Ibitoye who died on Nov. 30, 2017 after a brief illness.

The new monarch, who hails from Olaelu Ijoko ruling house, said the presence of more government establishments would fast track commercial and socio-economic development of the community.

Adeoti, who recognised and paid tributes to past traditional rulers of the town, said their reign brought unprecedented developments to the community.

He said that the demand for more developmental projects was informed by the high level of expansion and infrastructure development going on in the community.

According to him, presently, the growth pattern is beyond what can be termed as just urban centre.

“It would not be an exaggeration to say that Omu-Aran’s physical expansion is already engulfing its immediate adjoining settlements and turning it to what can be termed as Urban Conurbation.

“Omu-Aran as an emerging urban centre, has an approximate population of about 150,000 people and unarguably the third largest settlement in Kwara State.

“Omu-Aran has a threshold population that can support the provision of specialised services like university, specialist hospital, ultra-modern markets and fire services stations, among others, ‘’ Adeoti said.

Gov. Ahmed expressed optimism that the new monarch would bring to bear his vast knowledge and experience in the areas of administration toward the growth, progress and development of the community.

He advised the Olomu to be guided by the spirit of tolerance, togetherness and excellence in the discharge of his traditional responsibilities of putting resources together for desired development.

Ahmed described the traditional institution as a veritable tool for grassroot mobilization, cohesion, social economic and political development.

Mr Muyiwa Oladipo, Chairman of Irepodun Local Government, praised both the government and the kingmakers for ensuring a peaceful and transparent succession processes.

Oladipo, while appealing for more support for government policies and programmes, pledged the support of the council to the new monarch, to achieve success in his new post.

Chief Adebayo, the Eesa of Omu-Aran, called for stakeholders support toward the growth, progress and development of the community.

Present at the ceremony were government functionaries, religious leaders, traditional rulers as well as friends and associates of the new monarch and the community.