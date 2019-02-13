Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Olisa Agbakoba has expressed shock over the bench warrant issued against the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen.

According to Daily Post, Agbakoba said the CCT’s action goes against due process, adding that it would have waited for the outcome of the pending matters in the NJC, Appeal Court and Federal High Court.

On Wednesday, February 13, 2019, the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) ordered the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies to arrest Justice Onnoghen.

The CCT chair, Justice Danladi Umar said Onnoghen has to be brought before the Tribunal on Friday, February 15, 2019 to enter his plea.

Agbakoba said ”I am shocked that the Code of Conduct Tribunal will issue a Bench warrant for the arrest of Hon. Justice Walter Onnoghen, knowing full well that its jurisdiction to try the case has been challenged and the Application on challenge is on the CCT docket, and no hearing has occurred.

”The CCT is aware that there is now before the National Judicial Council, a petition against Justice Walter Onnoghen on exactly the same charges at the CCT.

”The CCT ought to await the outcome of the pending matters in the NJC, Appeal Court and Federal High Court. The conduct of the CCT subverts the Rule of Law and due process.”

Meanwhile, the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has called on Nigerians to come out en masse to protest the bench warrant issued against the suspended CJN.