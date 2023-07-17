Old students celebrate alma mater 30 anniversary, hand over remodeled school building

The set, as part of activities for the event and their resolve to develop their alma mater, on Sunday, July 16, 2023 handed over a remodeled block of classrooms to the authority of the school.

During the event at the school premises, the President of the ’93 set, Mr Musa Busari, said the set had recorded some achievements in terms of projects delivered to the school and assistance rendered to some members.

According to him, HTGS ’93 set has successfully renovated a block of 4 classrooms and assisted about 15 students in payment of the year 2020 WAEC fees.

“We have been financially active and deeply involved in contribution to HTGS national projects. We also ensure prompt payments of annual subscriptions to the HTGS national body.

“In terms of welfare of our members, the set has been rendering assistance to widows and widowers among members.

“We also encourage active participation of all members in social functions of any members.

“To make the anniversary a laudable one, we included career and health talk, sporting activities, gala night and award, visit to orphanage and project commissioning, ” he said.

Also, the Chairman of the HTGS Governing Council, Prof. Aderemi Raji-Oyelade, expressed delight at the official inauguration and handover ceremony of the building. The professor of English and African Studies at the University of Ibadan, added that it was a great delight to see one another together after 30 years of graduation.

The don urged the old students to cooperate more with the school and governing board, be more committed and be consistent in organising reunion programmes for rapid development of their alma mater.

He charged them to give room for healthy competition among different old students in terms of project execution and welfare programmes.

“It gives a great joy to be in the midst of those who are highly appreciative of what the almighty God and their alma mater have made in them and who equally find it necessary to give back to the society for the overall benefit, progress and wellness of human race.

“I commend the ’93 set old students association for deeming it fit to give back to their alma mater.

“Your effort and an altruistic act is well appreciated on behalf of the entire old students’ populace and the school,” he said.

While appreciating the gesture by the old students, the Principal of the school, Mrs Oyelola Adekunle, said that the old students had been giving time to time supportive roles in providing and renovating amenities in the school to make the environment more conducive for learning.

Adekunle noted that the renovation of the block of classrooms was timely because it would be useful during Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

“Government, old students and the Parents Teachers Association (PTA) are owners of the school. The 1993 set came around, adopted a building, rebuilt it and we are inaugurating it today to the glory of God.