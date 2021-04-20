RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Olatunji-Ohwovoriole thanks Buhari and APC over appointment

The newly-appointed Chairman of the Governing Council, Federal Polytechnic, Kaura Namoda, in Zamfara, Mrs Omowunmi Olatunji-Ohwovoriole, has expressed appreciation to the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration over her appointment.

Mrs Omowunmi Olatunji-Ohwovoriole thanks Buhari and APC over appointment.

This is contained in a statement personally signed by Olatunji-Ohwovoriole on Monday in Akure, promising to discharge her duties diligently and to the best of her abilities.

Olatunji-Ohwovoriole, who is the founder of “My Choice Group”, also thanked Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, his wife, Betty, and the Chairman of Governors’ Forum, Gov. Kayode Fayemi, for their support.

She said it is commendable to believe in her ability to deliver, and expressed gratitude to all leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

