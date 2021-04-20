Olatunji-Ohwovoriole thanks Buhari and APC over appointment
The newly-appointed Chairman of the Governing Council, Federal Polytechnic, Kaura Namoda, in Zamfara, Mrs Omowunmi Olatunji-Ohwovoriole, has expressed appreciation to the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration over her appointment.
Olatunji-Ohwovoriole, who is the founder of “My Choice Group”, also thanked Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, his wife, Betty, and the Chairman of Governors’ Forum, Gov. Kayode Fayemi, for their support.
She said it is commendable to believe in her ability to deliver, and expressed gratitude to all leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.
