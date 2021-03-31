Delta Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has said his administration will continue to provide opportunities for youths in the state to be self-employed and to be wealth creators.

Okowa disclosed this at the graduation and starter-pack presentation to 776 beneficiaries of the state government's Rural Youth Skills Acquisition (RYSA) programme in Asaba, the Delta State capital on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

He said that the state government has various skills acquisition programmes aimed at grooming an army of entrepreneurs.

He listed some of the programmes as Skills Training and Entrepreneurship Programme (STEP), Youth Agricultural Entrepreneurs Programme (YAGEP), Women Empowerment and Skills Acquisition Programme (WESAP) and Girls Entrepreneurship and Skills Training (GEST) Programme.

The governor assured Deltans that his administration will continue to fund all the programmes till the terminal date of his tenure "so as to drastically reduce youth unemployment in the state.

"Hopefully, by that time, the era of our young people roaming the streets in search of non-existent jobs would have become a thing of the past," he added.

Okowa explained that the graduation and presentation of starter-packs to the RYSA beneficiaries was another major step in the march towards building a new generation of small business owners in Delta.

"Less than a week ago, we empowered 437 young ladies with various starter-packs to commence their businesses. Today, we are resourcing 776 young men and women under our Rural Youth Skills Acquisition Programme (RYSA).

"As it is with all our entrepreneurship development programmes, they have been taken through a rigorous training regiment which included modules in personal effectiveness, business management and proficiency test.

"Those that are being empowered today have proved their worth and readiness to commence their entrepreneurial journey.

"I am pleased with the reports I received from the managers of the programme. This pioneer set have set a new standard for future beneficiaries as they voluntarily engaged in various community services at their own cost," he said.

He commended the Commissioner for Youth Development, Comrade Ifeanyi Egwuyenga, the trainers and administrative staff for the successful conclusion of the first cycle of RYSA and urged the beneficiaries to remain focused by avoiding distractions.

He advised them to apply "the principle of deferred gratification" to enable them grow their businesses.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Governor of Abia, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, described Okowa as "a governor of class that believes in a prosperous society through human capital development and infrastructure transformation."

Ikpeazu said that no society could break through if frantic effort was not made to re-orientate and develop the skills of youths, and lauded his host for giving Delta youths opportunity to achieve their dreams.

He charged the graduands to uphold integrity and diligence so as to excel in their chosen businesses.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Commissioner for Youth Development, Comrade Ifeanyi Egwuyenga, had said that the 776 pioneer graduands started their training in November, 2020, pointing out that they had been trained in different fields to impact on the economy of the state and the nation.

A graduand of the programme, Princess Munachi Abraham, thanked Governor Okowa for giving her the opportunity to be trained in welding and fabrication and pledged on behalf of others, to maximise the platform to become entrepreneurs and employers of labour.

The graduands were trained in aluminum profiling, catering and confectioneries, electrical installation and repairs, fashion designing, hair dressing and make-over, plumbing, screed making and painting, welding and fabrication, woodwork and furniture.