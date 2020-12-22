Delta Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, has asked Nigerians to seek God’s face for solutions to the litany of challenges plaguing the country.

Okowa made the call at a Special Thanksgiving Service which held at the Government House Chapel, Asaba, on Monday, December 21, 2020.

He stated that insecurity and the persisting downturn in the economy of the nation appears to be overwhelming relevant authorities, adding that God's intervention through intensive supplications by citizens is required for respite on the issues.

"There is insecurity in the land and Delta is not an exception but God will continue to intervene.

"The present insecurity in the country is greater than the presidency and the governors; it requires God's intervention, and therefore, we must continue to pray for God to intervene.

"We are here to give thanks again because not too long ago, I had thanksgiving. The Lord has been faithful and remains faithful to me, my family and Delta State.

"I recognise the many challenges of this year. We saw something we had not seen before; it’s COVID-19 and it’s still on.

"At a time people thought it was about going, but the second wave is back all over the world and Nigeria is not spared. There is reason to give thanks to God over our lives because a lot of people are dying daily.

Delta Gov Okowa and his family during a thanksgiving service at Govt House Asaba on Monday, Dec 21, 2020

"As Nigerians, we have not seen what people are seeing in those parts of the world being ravaged by the pandemic. His grace abounds and has continued to sustain us and we do not need to take it for granted.

"The COVID-19 has impacted negatively on our economy and beyond all these, we are still alive. God has kept us,’’ he said.

The governor hinted that the second wave of COVID-19 has hit the state and warned the people to be cautious.

He advised that citizens must fully return to wearing of face masks and maintaining of physical distancing, saying "for the churches, the second wave has come and we must all wear masks; just two days ago we had 10 positive cases in one day here in Delta.

"As we enter the festive season, we must continue to obey all the preventive protocols and we must limit public gatherings. We are not stopping people from going to church but they must wear mask.’’