Okowa wants banks to increase partnerships with citizens

Bayo Wahab

Gov Ifeanyi Okowa assured that Deltans and the State Government would partner with the bank. (DSG)

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has urged banks and other financial institutions to de-emphasise profit and partner more with the people for improved socio-economic development in the country.

Okowa made the call while inaugurating a branch of Premium Trust Bank in Asaba.

He expressed gladness with the establishment of the bank in the state and commended the Chief Executive Officer, Mr Emmanuel Emefiene, for the great feat.

“I am glad to see what I see here today. It is beautiful and I thank God for that. I want to congratulate you today for this great feat and the fourth branch of your bank.

“I also congratulate you, managing director, for the very wonderful name you have given to the bank. I believe it was Holy Spirit-led. I know the kind of person you are and I believe the bank would be of great service to the people and impact lives.

Banking services are unique; I believe too that as long as it is done in such a mutual relationship with the customers where everybody wins, it is definitely going to be of a great service to the people.

“We need banks to truly partner with the people and not just to make gains from the people, and I hope that your service will be geared in that direction,” he said.

The governor assured that Deltans and the State Government would partner with the bank.

Earlier, Emefienem had while welcoming the people, stated that the bank was not just out to do business but also to impact and improve the lives of the people.

“As a son of the soil, the bank is not just here to do business but also to impact on the people; I know the people and the terrain”

The high point of the event was the cutting of the tape to open the bank for business by the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, who was among the special guests at the occasion.

