The governor made the call on Saturday at the annual re-union of Class 81 of the Nigeria Air Force Military School, Jos, held in Asaba.

The event featured a lecture on the topic, “Path to Purposeful and Legacy Leadership” delivered by Mr Gbenga Oyebode.

Okowa said that a situation where money was becoming a strong determining factor in who held what position was unfortunate.

He said that there should be emphasis on health, education and good moral upbringing for children to enable them become good leaders and better citizens.

“I hope one day, our politicians will be futuristic in their actions, put the interests of the people first and not what they stand to gain as individuals.

“That way, our country will be better; we hope that one day, we will have leaders who will be compassionate about our people and about the nation.

“The perception concerning politics and the way it is played is a great challenge in our country; if only we can start to rework our thought process to positively think more about how the people feel and how our actions and inactions are affecting the people.

“It will be good for us, because the politicians in Nigeria can do things right.

“The question is, are the emerging political leaders ready to play by the rules?

“Most of those who want to do the right things are constrained by money; so, the way politics is played in Nigeria does not encourage the eradication of corruption,” Okowa said.

The governor said that people were made to spend money the way they ought not to in the political arena.

“Someone who is running for an election must have a deep pocket, otherwise, someone with a deep pocket will sponsor him and at the end, will be pulling the strings from behind”.

He said that the new trend where the leaders take over the Assemblies and the governor has to obey the leaders was regrettable.

“Our youths also want the immediate gratification; the current drive in the society is not good for our nation as we now have more youths that want to make quick money, engage in thuggery.

“Education is very important, but unfortunately, sometimes the budget for education is more about recurrent expenses,” he said.

Okowa commended Class 81 of the Nigeria Air Force Military School for organising the annual reunion which created opportunity for them to set agenda for themselves and for the good of the country.

While delivering his Lecture, Oyebode described Gov. Okowa as a man with strong faith, committed to leaving legacies.

He urged leaders to be innovative, stay updated and keep learning.

Oyebode appealed to them to encourage more Nigerians to acquire education and to give back positively to the society.