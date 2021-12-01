Gov Okowa urges Nigerians to embrace vaccination as Omicron variant spreads

Okowa made the call at his quarterly interaction with journalists on Tuesday, November 30 in Asaba.

He said that it has become very imperative for Nigerians to embrace vaccines, especially with the Omicron and Delta variants currently ravaging the world.

He stated that there is no shortage of vaccines in the state and the country and urged the people to take the vaccines as they are safe.

"Deltans and Nigerians are not accessing the vaccines enough; it is safe and many people are not taking advantage of the free vaccines.

"There has been no single case of death in Nigeria as a result of the vaccine,’’ the governor said

On the Omicron Variant of COVID-19, he advised Nigerians not to panic but to continue to observe necessary pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical prevention protocols.

"There is a panicky approach to the whole thing and the way countries are placing travel bans on South Africa is not right.

"I don't think it’s the best way to approach this because once you begin to have this level of punishment, when they detect new variants they may not speak out and that would be worse to handle.

"We have not had strong resistance to vaccines and I want to encourage Deltans and Nigerians to take the vaccines.

"There is no shortage of the AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines; we have them in our various health centres designated for COVID-19 vaccines.

"The vaccines are there just that the people are not accessing them enough, so, I urge the media to assist us in educating the people on the need to take the vaccines," he said.