RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Okowa urges Nigerians to embrace vaccination as Omicron variant spreads

Authors:

Jude Egbas

The governor says many Nigerians are not taking advantage of the free vaccines.

Delta Gov Okowa takes his AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine shot (Delta State Press Corps)
Delta Gov Okowa takes his AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine shot (Delta State Press Corps)

Delta Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, has called on Nigerians to take the COVID-19 vaccines, saying that vaccination is safe and that no death has been recorded as a result of administration of the vaccines in the country.

Recommended articles

Okowa made the call at his quarterly interaction with journalists on Tuesday, November 30 in Asaba.

He said that it has become very imperative for Nigerians to embrace vaccines, especially with the Omicron and Delta variants currently ravaging the world.

He stated that there is no shortage of vaccines in the state and the country and urged the people to take the vaccines as they are safe.

"Deltans and Nigerians are not accessing the vaccines enough; it is safe and many people are not taking advantage of the free vaccines.

"There has been no single case of death in Nigeria as a result of the vaccine,’’ the governor said

On the Omicron Variant of COVID-19, he advised Nigerians not to panic but to continue to observe necessary pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical prevention protocols.

"There is a panicky approach to the whole thing and the way countries are placing travel bans on South Africa is not right.

"I don't think it’s the best way to approach this because once you begin to have this level of punishment, when they detect new variants they may not speak out and that would be worse to handle.

"We have not had strong resistance to vaccines and I want to encourage Deltans and Nigerians to take the vaccines.

"There is no shortage of the AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines; we have them in our various health centres designated for COVID-19 vaccines.

"The vaccines are there just that the people are not accessing them enough, so, I urge the media to assist us in educating the people on the need to take the vaccines," he said.

On Contributory Health Insurance, the Governor said the Delta model is being adopted by other states, adding that over one million enrollees are currently engaged in the scheme.

Authors:

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

20 feared dead as boat carrying 50 people capsized is Kano

20 feared dead as boat carrying 50 people capsized is Kano

Buhari to Ramaphosa: No need for unhealthy competition between Nigeria, South Africa

Buhari to Ramaphosa: No need for unhealthy competition between Nigeria, South Africa

Court dismisses suit seeking Soludo’s disqualification

Court dismisses suit seeking Soludo’s disqualification

Gov Umahi presents 2022 budget of N145.4bn to Ebonyi Assembly

Gov Umahi presents 2022 budget of N145.4bn to Ebonyi Assembly

Anambra University generates N3.1bn revenue in 10 months

Anambra University generates N3.1bn revenue in 10 months

Buhari leaves Nigeria to attend EXPO 2020 Dubai

Buhari leaves Nigeria to attend EXPO 2020 Dubai

COVID-19: Nigeria announces 105 new infections, 3 omicron variant

COVID-19: Nigeria announces 105 new infections, 3 omicron variant

Fani-Kayode used fake doctor's report to dodge fraud trial in court - EFCC

Fani-Kayode used fake doctor's report to dodge fraud trial in court - EFCC

Gov Okowa urges Nigerians to embrace vaccination as Omicron variant spreads

Gov Okowa urges Nigerians to embrace vaccination as Omicron variant spreads

Trending

Reps block bill that would allow Nigerians sue government for failure

Members of the House of Representatives [NASS]

Keyamo says Lagos judicial panel on Lekki shooting was illegal

Festus Keyamo is Minister of State for Labour and Employment (Instagram: @Festuskeyamo70)

Lai Mohammed accuses IPOB of beheading 2 kidnapped policemen

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [BBC via Getty Images]

Saudi-bound businesswoman excretes 80 pellets of Cocaine at Abuja airport

Saudi-bound businesswoman excretes 80 pellets of Cocaine at Abuja airport