Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has charged Maj.-Gen. Jamiu Sarham, the new General Officer Commanding (GOC), Sixth Division of the Nigerian Army, Port-Harcourt, to sustain the current peace and security in the Niger Delta region.

Okowa gave the charge on Friday, when Sarham, accompanied by senior military officers in the division, paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Asaba.

He said that the state government had enjoyed robust relationship with security agencies in the area and urged the new GOC to use his experience to sustain and enhance it.

Okowa said that the partnership between the state and security agencies had helped to ensure peace and security of lives and property and also made Delta investors’ destination.

According to him, we are happy that Delta has been ranked among the most peaceful states in the country.

“The Niger Delta region has become more peaceful because of the cooperation of the security agencies and the various outfits put in place to build peace in the region.

“Teamwork is responsible for the peace we are enjoying and we appreciate the partnership with the security agencies.

“We will continue to secure our national assets so that oil exploration and production will be at a level that is economically viable for our nation and state.

“As a state, we are mindful of the importance of peace because it is only under a peaceful environment that we can truly develop our state.

“If there is no peace, it will be difficult for investors to come in to invest and develop our state.

“If investors do not come, it will be difficult for us to engage our youths and create meaningful opportunities for our people.

“I pray that Nigeria will become more peaceful because it is in our own interest as a nation,” the governor said.

Earlier, Sarham said that he was in Delta to familiarise himself with the government and people of the state.

He gave assurance that troops in the division would remain apolitical and discharge their duty in line with the Constitution and directives of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai.

The GOC commended the governor for his achievements and efforts which, according to him, had helped to ensure peace and security in the state.

He pledged his commitment to partner other sister-agencies in order to sustain the prevailing peace and security in the states within the division.