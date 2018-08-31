Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Okowa urges new GOC 6th Div. to sustain existing security

In Niger Delta Okowa urges new GOC 6th Div. to sustain existing security

Okowa gave the charge on Friday, when Sarham, accompanied by senior military officers in the division, paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Asaba.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Delta Governor,Okowa heads PDP convention committee play

A picture of the Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa.

(Daily Post)

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has charged Maj.-Gen. Jamiu Sarham, the new General Officer Commanding (GOC), Sixth Division of the Nigerian Army, Port-Harcourt, to sustain the current peace and security in the Niger Delta region.

Okowa gave the charge on Friday, when Sarham, accompanied by senior military officers in the division, paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Asaba.

He said that the state government had enjoyed robust relationship with security agencies in the area and urged the new GOC to use his experience to sustain and enhance it.

Okowa said that the partnership between the state and security agencies had helped to ensure peace and security of lives and property and also made Delta investors’ destination.

According to him, we are happy that Delta has been ranked among the most peaceful states in the country.

“The Niger Delta region has become more peaceful because of the cooperation of the security agencies and the various outfits put in place to build peace in the region.

“Teamwork is responsible for the peace we are enjoying and we appreciate the partnership with the security agencies.

“We will continue to secure our national assets so that oil exploration and production will be at a level that is economically viable for our nation and state.

“As a state, we are mindful of the importance of peace because it is only under a peaceful environment that we can truly develop our state.

“If there is no peace, it will be difficult for investors to come in to invest and develop our state.

“If investors do not come, it will be difficult for us to engage our youths and create meaningful opportunities for our people.

“I pray that Nigeria will become more peaceful because it is in our own interest as a nation,” the governor said.

Earlier, Sarham said that he was in Delta to familiarise himself with the government and people of the state.

He gave assurance that troops in the division would remain apolitical and discharge their duty in line with the Constitution and directives of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai.

The GOC commended the governor for his achievements and efforts which, according to him, had helped to ensure peace and security in the state.

He pledged his commitment to partner other sister-agencies in order to sustain the prevailing peace and security in the states within the division. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Akpabio I joined APC to help Buhari fight corruption and poverty - Senatorbullet
2 Theresa May UK PM says Nigeria houses highest number of poor people in...bullet
3 INEC Commission says Nigerians can register for PVC on weekendsbullet

Related Articles

Saraki Senate President visits Delta, consults with Gov. Okowa
Ras Kimono Veteran reggae icon buried amidst tears in Delta
Eid-el-Kabir Delta Gov. Okowa congratulates Muslims, urges Nigerians to be united
Kofi Annan Gov. Okowa mourns former UN chief, condoles people of Ghana
NFF Gov Okowa praises Buhari for restoring Pinnick as president
Asaba 2018 The full story of how chaos marred the opening day of ASAC as over 300 athletes were stranded after failing to get connecting flights to host city
DELSU This Nigerian University might be going into extinction
Ifeanyi Okowa Delta state governor mourns Ras Kimono, describes him as true music legend
Pulse Opinion APC messed up in Ekiti, now it has one last chance

Local

Displaced Nigerians are not going back home because of Boko Haram
Boko Haram Army kill several terrorists, recover arms in Borno
An Indian nurse carries out a test for HIV/AIDS: an unlicensed doctor is accused of infecting 46 people in one district
HIV/AIDS FG to begin survey implementation in Kogi
Xenophobia
Xenophobia Union says no Nigerian casualty in latest S. Africa attack
Aba Ali, a Nigerian refugee who fled from his village in northeastern Nigeria into Niger following Boko Haram attacks, stands next to his relatives at the home of Adamu Moumouni, his Nigerien host who took them in, in Diffa in southeastern Niger June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
In Yobe Resettled IDPs resume farming