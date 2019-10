Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has challenged graduates of tertiary institutions in the country to pursue entrepreneurship rather than not rely solely in pursuit of white collar job.

The governor gave the charge at the 2nd Combined Convocation of Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku.

He observed that though the society and education prepared people for white or blue collar jobs, with the exploding population, digital economy and an opportune society driven by change.

He pointed out that entrepreneurship was the key to unlocking the doors of prosperity and personal fulfillment.

"The reality of today’s turbulent economy is that even the best graduates are likely to be without a job for relatively long periods of time after graduation; the solution to this problem lies in job creation through entrepreneurship," the governor said.

"This is why, as a government, we have made entrepreneurship training the pivot of our educational policy and job creation programmes.

“In this new world characterised by dazzling speed and rapid change, graduates who excel are those whose best skill is thinking outside the box; be prepared to learn new things and acquire new skills.

"As I always say, graduation does not mean the end of learning; it just means you are now responsible for your own learning; so, invest time, energy and resources to acquire skills that will put you on the path of profitable entrepreneurship.

“Avail yourself of the wealth of online education available free of charge; in an economy on a growth curve, opportunities abound for new ideas and businesses.

"Pay attention to the needs of the society and find creative means to address those needs; money gravitates towards those who solve problems for others,” he said.

The governor congratulated the graduands and management of the institution.

"It gives me great pleasure that the certificates and transcripts of graduates from the 2013/2014 through to the 2018/2019 academic sessions are ready for distribution after this ceremony."

Entrepreneurship grant and appointment

He announced a grant of N50 million for the development of entrepreneurship units of the institution.

Okowa also announced the appointment of one of the graduands, Francis Osedume, as his Special Assistant, for the leadership role he played as one of the leaders of the students of the institution.

Earlier, chairman of the Governing Council of the school, Dr. Festus Okubor, listed its achievements and thanked the governor for his administration's support for the growth of education in the state.

In her speech, Rector of the Polytechnic, Prof. Stella Chiemeke, said that 9,359 Ordinary National Diplomas and 11,574 Higher National Diplomas were conferred on graduands.

She added that 241 distinctions were recorded in the results of which 96 were in OND and 145 in HND.