Okowa urges Christians to use Easter period to pray for Nigeria

He reaffirmed the commitment of his administration to the attainment of Stronger Delta through ongoing infrastructure development across the state and wealth-creation for citizens.

Okowa said that the government had taken measures through the establishment of Operation Delta Hawk to complement the operations of the Police in ensuring the safety of lives and property in the state.

“On behalf of my family, the government and the people of Delta, I congratulate Christians all over the world as they celebrate 2021 Easter.

“I call on Christian faithful to seek God’s face in prayer to settle the insecurity challenges bedevilling our nation on all fronts.

“As Christians, let our lives be a mirror to depict the importance of Easter in our human relations, not only with other Christians but with people of other religious proclivities.