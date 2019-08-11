Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state has felicitated with Nigerian Muslims as they celebrate Eid-el-Kabir.

In a statement by his chief press secretary, Olisa Ifeajika, Okowa urged the Muslim faithfuls to emulate the Prophet Mohammed by imbibing the ideals of sacrifice exemplified by him.

He noted that the Eid-el-Kabir festival was a season of love, peace, togetherness and sacrifice.

He urged Nigerians to embrace religious tolerance which would promote peace across the country.

"We must use the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations to intensify prayers for Nigeria to enable it to overcome the myriad of problems confronting it," he said.

“I call on all Muslims to use the period to reflect on the various challenges facing the nation. It takes the concerted efforts of all to achieve meaningful development in any nation, especially in a period of insecurity and general mistrust among Nigerians.

“This season calls for forgiveness and love for one another. There is need for Nigerians to be united and be their brother’s keeper in spite of all odds," he stated.

He congratulated the Muslim community in the state on the celebration, and assured them that his administration would continue to partner them to move the state forward.