Okowa salutes Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar at 80

He commended Abubakar for his consistency in the pursuit of peace and credibility of the electoral process in the country.

Okowa also lauded the former head of state for his obvious patroitism which he exudes by always speaking up on national issues and unrelenting in his service to the country and humanity, adding that Abubakar had faithfully sustained those contributions to the polity.

He described the octogenerian as an epitome of nationalism, selflessness and statesmanship, and prayed that God would raise more persons in Abubakar’s mould in Nigeria’s political and socio-economic firmament

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I felicitate with you, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, on your 80th birth anniversary.

“As a great patriot and elder statesman, you have made significant contributions to the growth and stability of our nation through your selfless service to the country and humanity.

“Your commitment to our peaceful co-existence and laudable initiative which birthed the Fourth Republic remains a momentous period in the history of our nation.

“Even out of office, you have continued to work tirelessly as a trouble-shooter and nation-builder and in promoting unity and peaceful elections through the National Peace Committee.