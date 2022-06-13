RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Okowa salutes Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar at 80

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has congratulated former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd), on his 80th birthday.

Gov Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and General Abdulsalami Abubakar. (DSG)
Gov Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and General Abdulsalami Abubakar. (DSG)

Okowa, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, said Nigeria benefited immensely from Abubakar’s leadership as he returned the country to democratic rule when he organised the general elections that birthed the fledgling process in 1999.

Recommended articles

He commended Abubakar for his consistency in the pursuit of peace and credibility of the electoral process in the country.

Okowa also lauded the former head of state for his obvious patroitism which he exudes by always speaking up on national issues and unrelenting in his service to the country and humanity, adding that Abubakar had faithfully sustained those contributions to the polity.

He described the octogenerian as an epitome of nationalism, selflessness and statesmanship, and prayed that God would raise more persons in Abubakar’s mould in Nigeria’s political and socio-economic firmament

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I felicitate with you, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, on your 80th birth anniversary.

“As a great patriot and elder statesman, you have made significant contributions to the growth and stability of our nation through your selfless service to the country and humanity.

“Your commitment to our peaceful co-existence and laudable initiative which birthed the Fourth Republic remains a momentous period in the history of our nation.

“Even out of office, you have continued to work tirelessly as a trouble-shooter and nation-builder and in promoting unity and peaceful elections through the National Peace Committee.

“As you celebrate your 80th birth anniversary today, I join your family, friends and well-wishers to thank Almighty God for your life and to pray that He continues to bless you with robust health, greater wisdom, guidance, protection and enduring provisions,” Okowa stated.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tanker Inferno: Okowa lauds driver for averting fire disaster

Tanker Inferno: Okowa lauds driver for averting fire disaster

Nigerians groan as national grid collapses for the 5th time in 2022

Nigerians groan as national grid collapses for the 5th time in 2022

Okowa salutes Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar at 80

Okowa salutes Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar at 80

Make society better with your positions, Okowa charges leaders

Make society better with your positions, Okowa charges leaders

INEC: Deadline for voters registration remains June 30

INEC: Deadline for voters registration remains June 30

Gunmen kidnap Reverend father in Plateau

Gunmen kidnap Reverend father in Plateau

Democracy Day: MKO Abiola’s deputy gets recognized as ex-Vice President

Democracy Day: MKO Abiola’s deputy gets recognized as ex-Vice President

2023: Bola Tinubu campaign disowns viral unofficial manifesto

2023: Bola Tinubu campaign disowns viral unofficial manifesto

Owo attack: Osun declares three-day mourning

Owo attack: Osun declares three-day mourning

Trending

2023: Aisha Yesufu announces support for Peter Obi

Aisha Yesufu

Terrorists in helicopter allegedly attack ECWA, homes, farms in Southern Kaduna

Terrorists (GuardianNG)

Aso Rock dinner exposes the heartless nature of Nigerian leaders [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Some of the APC Chieftains that attended the dinner include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan and former National Chairman of the party, John Odigie-Oyegun. (Twitter/@animolenikun)

Afenifere reacts as court orders killers of Fasoranti's daughter to die by hanging

killers of Fasoranti's daughter