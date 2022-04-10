Okowa salutes David Mark at 74

In a statement in Asaba by his Chief Press Secretary, Olisa Ifeajika, the governor rejoiced with the family, friends and political associates of the former military officer, who served the country in various capacities as military governor, minister and lawmaker.

He stated that the leadership qualities of the former Senate henchman was worthy of emulation, adding that he was a great democrat, astute administrator and a leader of inestimable value.

The governor noted that the 6th and 7th Senate unarguably performed creditably because of the inspirational direction offered by Mark as President of the upper chamber where some landmark legislations were processed.

He added that as Chairman of the National Assembly, Senator Mark led both chambers to perform their constitutional roles of lawmaking and oversighting the executive.

According to Okowa, Senator Mark’s dedication to the course of peace and stability in Nigeria during the eight years he served as President of the Red Chamber remains remarkable and unparalleled.

“I can recall with nostalgia that it was during your tenure that some constitutional lacuna arose and you brought in the redeeming and glorious ‘Doctrine of Necessity’ to address the situation.

“The Senate and the National Assembly under your enviable leadership recorded huge successes, especially in the passage of the National Health Act which I, as a member of the Upper Chamber, worked assiduously with members of the Committee on Health, to achieve.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I congratulate a distinguished Senator, a political icon, an officer and a gentleman, Senator David Mark, on his 74th birth anniversary.

“We rejoice with you, members of your family and political associates in celebrating a life of great accomplishments in public service.