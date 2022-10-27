Okowa presents N561.8bn budget for 2023

He said that the budget was made up of N235.2 billion Recurrent Expenditure, representing 42 per cent and N326.6 billion Capital Expenditure, representing 58 per cent.

Okowa said that the budget would be mainly funded through Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

”With the sustenance of all the measures put in place to overhaul the revenue infrastructure, the IGR for 2023 is expected to improve.

”The signs are obvious with a performance of 89 per cent of the budget in the first nine months of the current year. We shall continue to sustain and improve on the measures taken thus far which culminated in the increased revenue profile.

”While new sources of revenue are being explored, we shall also intensify enforcement of appropriate tax legislation.

”It is therefore, our projection to generate the sum of N95 billion as IGR in 2023, representing 17 per cent of the total projected revenues for the year,” he said.

The governor said that the IGR estimate for 2023 was higher than that of 2022 by N15 billion, with a proposed growth rate of 19 per cent.

Okowa also said that the budget would focus on strengthening the existing administrative institutional framework, build capacity of public servants, ensure value for money and improve the quality of public service delivery.