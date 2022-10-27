RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Okowa presents N561.8bn budget for 2023

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Thursday presented a budget of N561.8 billion for 2023 to the State House of Assembly for approval.

Delta State Governor, ifeanyi okowa. [Ripples]
Delta State Governor, ifeanyi okowa. [Ripples]

Okowa, while presenting the budget, Christened “Budget of Seamless and Stable Transition”, in Asaba, said that the figure showed an increase of 17 per cent over that of 2022.

Read Also

He said that the budget was made up of N235.2 billion Recurrent Expenditure, representing 42 per cent and N326.6 billion Capital Expenditure, representing 58 per cent.

Okowa said that the budget would be mainly funded through Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

”With the sustenance of all the measures put in place to overhaul the revenue infrastructure, the IGR for 2023 is expected to improve.

”The signs are obvious with a performance of 89 per cent of the budget in the first nine months of the current year. We shall continue to sustain and improve on the measures taken thus far which culminated in the increased revenue profile.

”While new sources of revenue are being explored, we shall also intensify enforcement of appropriate tax legislation.

”It is therefore, our projection to generate the sum of N95 billion as IGR in 2023, representing 17 per cent of the total projected revenues for the year,” he said.

The governor said that the IGR estimate for 2023 was higher than that of 2022 by N15 billion, with a proposed growth rate of 19 per cent.

Okowa also said that the budget would focus on strengthening the existing administrative institutional framework, build capacity of public servants, ensure value for money and improve the quality of public service delivery.

”The State Government will also strengthen the relevant institutions of the state responsible for sustaining the reforms and gains of the Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) programme of the World Bank which has recorded tremendous improvements in our financial administrative processes,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Terrorists snatch phones from police officers in Zamfara

Terrorists snatch phones from police officers in Zamfara

PDP crisis: Mimiko speaks on switching to Atiku's camp

PDP crisis: Mimiko speaks on switching to Atiku's camp

Okowa presents N561.8bn budget for 2023

Okowa presents N561.8bn budget for 2023

Lalong signs bill to establish Plateau drugs agency

Lalong signs bill to establish Plateau drugs agency

Why Olisah Metuh quit partisan politics and resigned from PDP

Why Olisah Metuh quit partisan politics and resigned from PDP

Cross River youths vow to disrupt elections over bad roads

Cross River youths vow to disrupt elections over bad roads

Adamu Garba suggests English, Arabic as official languages for new Naira

Adamu Garba suggests English, Arabic as official languages for new Naira

Terror Threat: Jabi Lake Mall in Abuja shuts operation over security concerns

Terror Threat: Jabi Lake Mall in Abuja shuts operation over security concerns

FG names preferred bidders for Abuja, Lagos, Kano airports

FG names preferred bidders for Abuja, Lagos, Kano airports

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

BREAKING: Terrorists planning to stage attack in Abuja, US raises alarm. [PMNews]

BREAKING: Terrorists planning to stage attack in Abuja, US raises alarm

Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed is Peter Obi's running mate. (PM News)

Calling Lekki shooting 'massacre' is debatable - Obi's running mate, Datti

Breaking: 7 killed as gunmen attack Apostle Suleman's convoy. [SaharaReporters]

BREAKING: 7 killed as gunmen attack Apostle Suleman's convoy

Edo State Police Commissioner, Abutu Yaro.

Edo CP removes DPO accused of killing suspect in Apostle Suleman attack