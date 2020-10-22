Delta Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has called on all leaders in the country to rally and earnestly begin the process of correcting the wrongs in the society.

He made the call in a condolence message to the youths in the country, following the shooting of #EndSARS protesters at Lekki, Lagos on Tuesday, October 20.

In the message personally signed by him, the governor said: "it is obvious that we cannot suppress the voice of the Nigerian youth. They have suffered untold pains and expressed their frustrations in the last two weeks.

"As leaders, our duty is to start to right the wrongs. We need to start the process of re-building a nation that works for all.

"We need to take steps to recreate hope for our people, the youths inclusive.

#EndSARS protesters in Abuja (Twitter: @MadukaOkwudili)

"My dear youths, you have spoken loudly. You have changed the narrative, and the reforms you called for cannot be wished away.’’

The governor reiterated his appeal to the youths to give the government time to reflect and take action on their demands, saying "just a little space."

"You are heroes and heroines, and you should not allow your well-intentioned protests to take a negative turn,’’ he added.