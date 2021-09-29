Oseji, who was sworn in as a justice of the apex court in Nigeria in November, 2020, hailed from Idumuje-Unor in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta.

He died aged 67, on Monday, September 27 in Abuja, after a brief illness.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Olisa Ifeajika, on Tuesday in Asaba, Okowa commiserated with the Supreme Court of Nigeria, the people of Aniocha North Local Government Area and Idumuje-Unor community over the passing of the outstanding jurist and statesman.

He described the late Oseji as a quintessential and intellectual jurist whose pronouncements on the bench had advanced the course of justice delivery in Nigeria.

According to the governor, the deceased was a well-respected and humble jurist whose trust in God and passion for justice with unassailable integrity took him to greater heights in his career and life.

He said “the news of his death came to me as a great shock and I send my heartfelt condolences to his wife, Dr (Mrs) Minnie Oseji, a Permanent Secretary in the civil service of Delta State, the family and people of Aniocha North Local Government Area, and Idumuje-Unor community in particular as well as his colleagues at the Supreme Court on the passing of the renowned statesman and serving Justice of the Supreme Court.

“As a bastion of knowledge and inspiration, a man of great wisdom and insight, Justice Oseji contributed immensely to the development of our country's jurisprudence in the several capacities he served.

“As a government, we acknowledge his role and efforts as first substantive Chief Registrar of Delta State Judiciary and later as Judge of the High Court of Delta, before his elevation to the Court of Appeal in 2010.

"In acknowledgement of his distinguished accomplishments in life, especially his elevation to the Apex Court in Nigeria, and in appreciation to God, the late Justice was honoured by his Idumuje-Unor community at a grand reception in December, 2020.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I mourn the exit of a great statesman and distinguished jurist, Honourable Justice Samuel Chukwudumebi Oseji, whose humility and fountain of knowledge have remained an inspiration to many.

"We will sorely miss him, especially for his contributions to the growth of the judiciary in the country."