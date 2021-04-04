Okowa’s condolence was conveyed in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Sunday in Asaba.

He said that Obi, who hails from Ute-Okpu in Ika North East Local Government Area, reportedly passed on in the early hours of Saturday.

According to the governor, Obi died a few days to his 60th birth anniversary, after a brief illness.

He commiserated with the people of Delta, the Ika nation and Ute-Okpu community in particular, over the demise of the renowned politician and pastor.

Okowa said that the late former lawmaker, who was the Speaker of the state’s House of Assembly and acting Gov. in November 2010, was a great patriot and leader, who led with the fear of God.

He said that because of Obi’s love for God, he founded the Oracle of God Ministries, where he ministered the word of God with passion until his heavenly call to be with his maker.

Okowa added said that the deceased would be remembered by the people of Ika North East for his contributions as a councillor.

”He was a council chairman and representative of the constituency in the state legislature. His role and wise counseling will be missed by his political family and Ika nation,” the governor said.

He noted that Obi was a dependable political ally, whose commitment to the attainment of “stronger Delta” laced with unity and peace was infectious and grandiose.

”Needless to say that my brother and chum, Prince Sam Obi, will be sorely missed.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I mourn the passing of our beloved brother and former Acting Governor of Delta, Rt. Hon. Sam Obi.

“He was a very peaceful man who loved his people and served them to the best of his ability.

“As a minister in the temple of God, Prince Sam Obi, served the Lord by preaching the gospel of Christ and shepherding His flock until his demise.

“As a former Speaker and acting Governor, he will be long remembered for his contributions to the growth and development of the Ika nation and Delta,” he said.

Okowa prayed to God to accept the deceased’s soul and grant fortitude to the family and friends he left to bear the loss.