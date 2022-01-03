RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Okowa mourns Olubadan of Ibadan

The monarch lived an exemplary life deserving honour and celebration, the governor says.

Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji died on Sunday, January 2, 2022 (TRIBUNE)
Delta Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, has commiserated with Governor Seyi Makinde, the Government and people of Oyo State over the passing of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji.

Adetunji died on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at the University College Hospital, Ibadan, after a brief illness, aged 93.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, the governor noted that the late nonagenarian monarch was a courageous leader and one committed to the development of his kingdom and beyond.

He said "On behalf of the Government and people of Delta, I commiserate with the Government and people of Oyo State, the immediate family of the Olubadan, the Olubadan-in-Council, as well as the Oyo State Traditional Council over the passing of Oba Saliu Adetunji, the 41st Olubadan of Ibadanland.

"The late monarch's five-year reign recorded remarkable peace and infrastructural development in his domain.

"He will be remembered for his contributions to the peace, unity and development of his kingdom and the entire Oyo State."

He urged the family of the deceased royal father, friends, associates and the people of Ibadan to take solace in the knowledge that the monarch lived an exemplary life deserving honour and celebration.

Okowa prayed that the almighty God would grant the soul of the departed monarch eternal rest.

