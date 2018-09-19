news

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Wednesday mourned the demise of his Special Adviser on Investments, Mr Sunday Ozege, who was killed on Tuesday by suspected gunmen along the Benin bypass in Edo.

The governor’s condolence was issued and signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Charles Aniagwu in Asaba.

Okowa commiserated with the Ozege family of Ogume in Ndokwa West Local Government Area, describing the deceased as a very hard working and easy-going man.

The governor said that Ozege, who had served the state in various committees, was a strong pillar of support to his administration.

“I was shocked to hear of the tragic death of Mr Sunday Ozege in the hands of suspected gunmen along the Benin bypass in Edo State.

“He will be missed by thousands of people whom he had assisted in one way or the other.

“His role in politics and the development of his community and state will remain an inspiration for other political actors.

“My condolences to his family, members of the State Executive Council, close associates and the people of Ogume Community,” Okowa said.