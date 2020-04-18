Okowa said he was pained by the fact that the elder statesman died of the dreaded COVID-19.

The governor’s condolence was conveyed in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Saturday in Asaba.

He said that Kyari’s death was a huge loss to the Presidency and the entire nation, considering his strategic role in the current administration.

He commiserated with the family, President Buhari and the entire Presidency over the loss, and urged them to be consoled by the legacies of integrity and capacity exhibited by the elder statesman.

Okowa assured the President and the entire Kyari family of the support and prayers of his family, Delta Government and people of the state at this trying period.

“It is with great sadness that I, my family, the government and people of Delta commiserate with Mr President, the Kyari family and the entire Presidency on the passing away of octogenarian elder statesman, Mallam Abba Kyari.

“His death remains a great loss, not just to his family, but President Buhari’s administration, given his coordinating responsibilities to the President.

“Indeed, the late Abba Kyari was very supportive of the President and I can only imagine the grief and sorrow that has befallen our dear President on this loss.

“Mallam Kyari will be sorely missed by the Presidency and all those whose lives he had touched in several positive ways,” the statement said.