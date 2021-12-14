RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Okowa inaugurates livestock management committee for anti-open grazing law

Authors:

Jude Egbas

The governor said some herders deliberately take their cattle to crop farms.

Delta Gov Okowa inaugurates livestock management committee
Delta Gov Okowa inaugurates livestock management committee

Delta Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has inaugurated a 19-member Livestock Management Committee as part of the provisions of the anti-open grazing law recently enacted in the state.

Recommended articles

Inaugurating the committee at Government House, Asaba, the governor charged the members to ensure that the law is effectively implemented in the best interests of citizens of the state.

"A few weeks ago, the Delta State House of Assembly passed the Delta State Livestock, Breeding, Rearing and Marketing Regulation Bill 2021," Okowa says.

He adds that: "I must thank them sincerely for putting a seal in the law which was an Executive Bill following the resolution of the Southern Governors' Forum which met in Asaba.

"I want to use this medium to thank members who have accepted to serve in the committee.

"There is no doubt that we have been living peacefully with our brothers from the North.

"Unfortunately, over time we have a lot of persons who have come into our bushes and many times unknown to those whom our people relate with and they have turned our bushes into a den of criminality.

"They have been involved in kidnapping, killings and raping of our women and also extorting people going about their legitimate businesses.

"Some of them deliberately take their cattle to farms and consume crops belonging to farmers, and obviously, this is not acceptable. So, this law is put together to regulate livestock management in the state."

Okowa explained that in constituting the committee, the government ensured that there were representatives of the Delta State Cattle Rearers and Breeders Association and the Butchers Union in the committee.

He said that the government is not also unmindful of those who went about their normal businesses of cattle-rearing without infringing on the rights of farmers, but added that there was need to be protective of farmers and to fish out every criminal element who has remained a security threat to the state.

The committee has Mr David Tonwe, Matthew Ossai, Christopher Owho, Otogo Samuel, Julius Omunizua, Dr Charles Diai as members.

Others are CSP Austine Duru, Jonah Nwigwe, Victor Duruegbuso, Cletus Bebefaugha, Michael Esegba, Victor Okolie, Erhuvwu Akpoghene Esq,, Frank Aghara Esq., Christian Edhughoro, Alhaji Shuwa Adamu, Mr Chuks Acha and Dr Augustine Ojogbo, as Secretary.

Authors:

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Okowa inaugurates livestock management committee for anti-open grazing law

Gov Okowa inaugurates livestock management committee for anti-open grazing law

UK scraps red list, lifts travel ban on Nigeria after 10 days

UK scraps red list, lifts travel ban on Nigeria after 10 days

You've crossed the lines, DSS warns sponsors of kidnapping, banditry

You've crossed the lines, DSS warns sponsors of kidnapping, banditry

8 million people receive COVID-19 vaccines in 10 months

8 million people receive COVID-19 vaccines in 10 months

Court dismisses 11 of 20 fraud charges against former FCT Minister’s son

Court dismisses 11 of 20 fraud charges against former FCT Minister’s son

Matawalle vows to donate 5 Hilux vehicles to Niger Republic to end banditry

Matawalle vows to donate 5 Hilux vehicles to Niger Republic to end banditry

Buhari appoints Sambo to fill one of two vacant ministerial positions

Buhari appoints Sambo to fill one of two vacant ministerial positions

Don’t engage in local politics, NYSC DG warns corps members

Don’t engage in local politics, NYSC DG warns corps members

Senate receives Buhari’s request to confirm INEC, NPC Commissioners

Senate receives Buhari’s request to confirm INEC, NPC Commissioners

Trending

Nigeria retaliates as FG restricts airlines from UK, Canada, Saudi Arabia over Omicron

Nigeria retaliates as FG restricts airlines from UK, Canada, Saudi Arabia over Omicron (Solacebase)

Terrorists burn bus with 42 passengers inside in Sokoto

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal [Sokoto State Government]

Nigerian passport among least powerful in the world in 2021

The Nigerian passport has fallen 19 places from 83rd place in 2011 to 103rd this year

Embassy confirms arrival of 78 Nigerian students on scholarship in Russia

Nigerian students arrive Russia (NAN)