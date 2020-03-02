Okowa, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika on Monday in Asaba, described Ayade as a “brilliant and courageous leader with great accomplishments.”

He recalled Ayade won the Best Doctoral Dissertation Award, in Environmental Microbiology, from the University of Ibadan, in 1994.

He said that the contributions of Ayade to academics, especially in his work in groundwater remediation in Nigeria, where he invented a sewage treatment plant, powered by solar energy, had remained remarkable.

“As an academic, you saw it all, having risen to the rank of a Professor and as a lawmaker, you were outstanding as a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“As a governor, you are a leading light and a role model for upcoming politicians.

“My brother is a man of many parts. He is a lawyer, an administrator, a Professor and a leader of impeccable character.

“There is no doubt that he is doing great things for the people of Cross River and I am glad about his bullish drive, for the industrialisation of his state.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I felicitate with you, Prof. (Sen.) Benedict Bengioushuye Ayade, on the occasion of your 52nd birth anniversary, today, March 2, 2020.

“It is our prayer that God will continue to bless you with good health and many more years of great accomplishments,” he said.